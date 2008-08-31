Accident Leaves One Car in Ditch

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Just past seven o'clock on Saturday evening, Kennewick police responded to a call concerning a car crash.

When officers arrived, they found one car smashed in the front and in the nearby ditch.

"The car was actually wedged into the canal with the whole front end smashed up," says one witness who showed up to the scene moments after the crash. "The car was completely in the canal with the tail lights sticking out."

Witnesses say the car in the ditch was driven by the suspect, 40-year-old Cashius Ray. Police say Ray was looking for the victim, 28-year-old Jason Sergeant, because of a dispute over something else.

"One of the drivers had made an earlier police report referencing an order of violation involving a woman," says Kennewick Police Officer Kirk Isakson.

And when Ray spotted the victim in his car on a ditch bank near Tenth Avenue and Gum Street, police say he made an abrupt U-turn and intentionally drove into him. The accident created substantial damage to the vehicle. Officers say the suspect ran away after the accident but later returned. He was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for second degree assault.

There were no injuries reported.