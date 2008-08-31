Horseshoe Tournament Draws Many Players

KENNEWICK, Wash-- It was a horseshoe extravaganza this weekend in Kennewick. This year's Washington State Horseshoe Tournament drew nearly 80 players competing in a bracket-style competition.

One young man at the event is well known in the horseshoe circuit. At sixteen, he's the second ranked horseshoe player in the world. He says this year's turnout was better than expected.

"It's been really good for us this year, really good." notes Matt Fuller. "Better than last year. We have a lot more pitchers, [it was a] really good turnout."

And talk about unfair the other competitors, Matt will be participating in the tournament.

"They're just going to have to deal with it because I'm bringing my A-game," jokes Fuller.

The tournament started Saturday and finishes up Monday. Fuller says it's not just a backyard sport at the tournament, you have to qualify to participate in the tournament.

The first place winner of this year's tournament will receive a sweatshirt, while the second place victor receives a shirt and third place wins a hat.

