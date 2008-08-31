Cowboys Wear Pink to Fight Cancer

ELLENSBURG--The Ellensburg Rodeo is considered one of the nation's best rodeos. This is the rodeo's 62nd year. More than $250,000 in prize money are up for grabs this year.

But Sundays at the rodeo are not just about how tough you are in the arena--they are also about whether or not you are tough enough to wear pink.

Tough Enough to Wear Pink is a fundraiser for breast cancer awareness and research. For a small donation, you can get beads or a pink bandana.



Tough enough was started five years ago at the national rodeo finals by a cowboy whose mother had breast cancer. At the rodeo today many cowboys, workers and fans wore pink clothes. One volunteer says the charity is something the community really rallies around.

"It's just a little way [to contribute]," Erin Leland said. "A dollar here, two dollars here or there. People are really gung ho about any support they can give."

The volunteers say they raised more than $15,000 last year. With attendance up from 2007, they hope to make more than that this year.

