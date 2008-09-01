Study Shows Washington Truckers Injured Often

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A new study from the Department of Labor and Industries claims Washington truck drivers have some of the highest rates of workplace injuries in the state.

The report, based on date from 1997 to 2005, concluded the Washington trucking industry has $265 million in claims each year from muscular disorders.

Injuries from collisions also cost the industry, averaging almost $50,000 per claim.

Ten percent of the state's work-related fatalities from 1997 to 2005 were accounted for by the trucking industry. Each year, 1 in 13 drivers are injured on the job, resulting in a worker's compensation claim.