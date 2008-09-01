Hundreds Gather in Prosser for States Day Celebration

PROSSER, Wash.-- Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Prosser on Monday for its annual States Day festival, which included a carnival and a Labor day parade.

The parade marched down the streets, while children looked on. There was something for everyone, from floats, to classic cars, to Boy Scouts, and even dancing horses.

The goal of the day was to have someone from every state at the festival. Everyone at the carnival could sign pieces of paper saying what state they're from. The people in charge of documenting all the states don't expect to find someone from every state in the United States, but they hope to get representation from at least 35 different states.