Number of Fatal Car Accidents Rises During Holiday Weekends

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- More people were out on the roads during Labor Day weekend, and that means more car accidents. The number of fatal accidents typically rises this holiday weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, there were three fatalities from car accidents in Washington, and nine in Oregon. Washington State Patrols say two of those were on the west side and one in Spokane County.

There have been extra troopers on duty all weekend. A State Patrol Sergeant says all of those have caught people drinking and driving. Drinking and driving is just one of the factors for the rise in fatality wrecks on holiday weekends. It's also simply the fact that more people are out on the roads. Sergeant Zach Elmore says, "It's just a matter of statistics. When you have that many more people driving the roadways, with more people in the car, traveling longer distances, then the numbers or averages go up on the risk of an injury or fatality collision."

Oregon State Police say so far this weekend nine people have died in seven different accidents on their roadways.

KNDU will know the final numbers in both Washington and Oregon Tuesday and we'll be sure to bring you those.

