Ellensburg, Wa.- Central Washington University President Jerilyn Mcintyre is postponing her retirement.

Mcintyre is the new President Emerita after she steps down from the school's presidency at the end of this year. Mcintyre will get $160,000 for this position and will help CWU find a new president.

As a part of her new position she will be responsible for guiding the new president. She was originally retiring at the end of this school year but her new retirement will be in 2010.