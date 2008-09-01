Rafters Are Ready for River Flip Flop

Yakima, Wa.- For the next 45 days the Tieton River becomes one of the top white water rafting spots on the west coast.

Starting Wednesday, the Bureau of Reclamation will begin reducing water to the upper arm of the Yakima River diverting it instead to the Tieton River.

This flip flop operation helps Chinook salmon spawn and provides a little extra water to farmers in the Yakima Valley.

The white water rafting industry has become a growing industry for Yakima. The Tieton River is one of the only spots in Washington that has enough water to raft during the month of September.