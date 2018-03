ZILLAH, Wash-- Traffic on I-82 slowed to a crawl Monday after a roll over accident involving one SUV.

Driver Mary Sogoveia is in critical condition after over correcting her vehicle and rolling in the median. Two passengers are listed in good condition. Sogoveia and one of the passengers were thrown from the vehicle as it came to rest on its side.

A state patrol trooper said the severity of the injuries were caused by improper seat belt use.