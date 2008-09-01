Cardiac Screenings For Young Athletes in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- A locally owned company is working to detect a condition, that is among the leading causes of death for young athletes.

All you have to do is fill out a questionnaire and get a parent's signature if you're under 18.

ActionEcho is the company hosting this clinic, called "Know your Heart". They're looking to detect a heart condition affecting many young athletes called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy.

Doctors say this genetic condition is the leading cause of sudden cardiac death for young people in the country.

Athletes 14 to 20 years old are welcomed to stop by and get a cardiac screening. This condition has been called a silent killer by doctors, so early detection is key to manage your health.

The screenings are Wednesday, September 3rd, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, inside the main gym. The screening is free and you don't have to pre-register.