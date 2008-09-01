KENNEWICK, Wash- While people along the gulf coast are dealing with a disaster, it's a good time for a reminder for locals to be prepared.



September is national preparedness month. The number one thing you need to be prepared is a first aid kit. They have different size emergency kits ranging from family packs to handicap kits.



The director says besides an emergency kit, its important to have lots of water, a flash light with extra batteries and an AM/FM radio.



We don't have hurricanes in the Tri-Cities, but we do have wind, dust, and ice storms. It's important to be prepared because you never know when something could happen.

"We're in a low risk area for hurricanes and earthquakes and things like that, you never know when some other kind of emergency will come up and you never know when you're travelling when you might be caught in another emergency," said Jeanne Jelke, Executive Director at the Benton-Franklin Red Cross.



Jelke spent almost a month in Mississippi during Katrina. She says with Hurricane Gustav, it seems people listened to the warning signs more seriously this time and evacuated.



