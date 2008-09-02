Pasco Police Looking For Driver in Hit and Run Accident

PASCO, Wash.-- 46-year-old Don Johnson says he was getting ready to cross the street on his bicycle, at the corner of 10th. Avenue and Lewis Street in Pasco.

This is when a driver going southbound on 10th. hit him. He thinks it was an SUV. Johnson quickly got up and wrote down the license plate number.

Pasco police were at the scene minutes after the accident. Johnson says he thinks the car stopped for a couple minutes and then drove off.

"I think he's seen me, he stopped, almost came to a full stop, I could see him looking through his rear view mirror, I think I'm ok I don't think I need medical attention," said Don Johnson, who was hit by a car at a crosswalk.

Luckily Johnson was not seriously injured. He had some bruises and scrapes on his hands. Police are still looking for the driver, but they're not releasing a description of the car.

Johnson thinks the car might not have seen him at the crosswalk, because of the sun's reflection.