Kennewick Marine Returns Home From Iraq and Afghanistan

PASCO, Wash.-- On labor day a Kennewick marine gets a big welcome home, for all his hard work overseas.

Marine Corporal Ryan Weyer has been with the marines for four years. The 22-year-old has served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

He says he's glad to be home with his family. He plans to move to Wenatchee, and he's wasting no time.

He's making the move there on the day of his arrival, with one of his friends. Volunteers from ACES and his family members, were at the airport to welcome him back.