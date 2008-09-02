Fishing for Pikeminnow Can 'Net' Big Profits

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Until the end of September, you can make money by fishing out pikeminnow from the Columbia River.

To make ammends for the damage their dams do to salmon runs, the Bonneville Power Administration pays money for each pikeminnow caught.

The norther pikeminnow is a predator of salmon. Their goal is not to eliminate the pikeminnow, only to reduce its size by removing some of the bigger ones.

The first 100 caught are worth $4 each. After 100 they are worth $5 each and $8 each after 400.

In order to qualify, the pikeminnow has to be more than nine inches in length.

The season ends on September 28th.