2nd Harvest Buck- A -Cup Fundraising Effort

KENNEWICK, Wash - All month long several businesses in the tri-cities will be doing their part to fight hunger and you can help too.

Buck-a cup is a fundraising effort presented by 2nd harvest tri-cities.

When you purchase a cup of coffee or other items, from participating businesses a portion of the proceeds will go to help fight hunger in this community.



So far, fifteen locations in the tri-cities are participating.



We've been told that often times people are embarrassed to ask for help.

"Because hunger's an ego thing...in a way. you won't ask your neighbor to help you...but this is a way to do that anonymously and make sure that kids and families are eating" says Kathye Kilgore Director for 2nd Harvest Tri-Cities.

Participating businesses include Spaghetti Establishment-Kennewick, Gloria's La Dolce Vita-Richland, Jack-Son's-Richland, Bomber's Drive Thru- Richland, Coffee Bean Espresso- Richland, Common Grounds-Richland, Espressolicious-Richland, Indulgences Espresso & Delights-West Richland, The Latte Dog- Pasco, La Villa Espresso-Pasco, Mocha Motive-Kennewick, My Jo's-Kennewick and Dutch Bros Coffee-Kennewick.



