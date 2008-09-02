Yakima Wineries Boast Growth This Summer

YAKIMA, Wash-- Who doesn't enjoy a glass of wine on a summer afternoon? Downtown Yakima has several wineries to choose from like Kana on 2nd Street.

This year Kana doubled their growth compared to last summer. Downtown renovation is playing a large role---increasing tourism traffic to the wineries. Hotels give-out maps of the wineries and restaurants. Being within walking distance makes places like Kana appealing to tourist.

This has lead to record breaking sales at all the downtown wineries, according to Katherin Goodson, "We've grown at least 25% in some months and doubled, tripled some other months. It's been great."

And that's just so far this year, the best months are yet to come. September is harvest season, meaning the wineries will be doing lots of wholesale to restaurants.

Also, this Friday marks the start of the First Friday series. From 6:00-8:00 p.m. downtown businesses put on special events like live music.