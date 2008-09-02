Used Suits Collected for Good Cause

KENNEWICK, Wash-- Men's Wearhouse is known for selling suits but what about collecting time? The store is holding a suit drive. Their goal is to collect as many used suits, shirts, pants other pieces of clothing.

They don't plan to re-sell the clothes, but instead give them to the local Goodwill where they will be handed off to the unemployed. The thinking behind the plan is having the men dress for success. The suit might not make the man, but it certainly helps landing that job.

"It can mean a lot for a gentleman to just have that confidence and assurance he's looking right for the job," says one store manager. "You gotta dress the part if you want the part."

The company has already tried the collection in Washington D.C. and met great success. The drive began on Labory Day and will continue through October 31st.

For your donation, the store will give you a 10% store coupon. It is also a tax write-off.