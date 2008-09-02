Many People Interested In Joining the Navy But Few Are Eligible

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Staff at the Navy recruiting office in Kennewick say they see a lot of people interested in joining, but many of them aren't making the cut.

Officers say they see about three to four people a day, and about 20 walk-ins a month, but only one in four are eligible to join.

Over the years the Navy has raised the standards for qualification. Staff at the recruiting office say education is a big set back for many.

Not the quality of education but the retention capacity especially in math. But there's also a couple other reasons.

"What you are going to find out today is that education, police involvement, some drug use, and just all around physical fitness are the things that are keeping people from joining the navy today," said Chief Brian Douscharm, Recruiting Supervisor for the Navy Recruiting Office in Kennewick.

The recruiting office here in the Tri-Cities is lucky to have the number one recruiting officer for the region covering Washington, Idaho, Alaska, and Montana.

This officer signs up an average of four people a month, and also works with navy seals and the engineering program.