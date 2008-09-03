Downtown Yakima Revitalization May Continue After Garage Ramp Removal

YAKIMA, Wash. - Joe Morrier, owner of the Yakima Mall parking garage, came forward Tuesday night offering to pay for the removal of one ramp. One of the ramps attached to the Yakima Mall parking garage, and who is responsible for it, has been slowing down progress in construction.

Disagreement over who should pay for the ramp removal was spurred by an article in the Yakima Herald. Yakima City Council employed a lawyer to further research the documentation who came forward with inconclusive information as to who should pay for the ramp.

It was decided that neither Yakima City or Joe Morrier were responsible for the ramp or payment of its removal. However, with Morrier offering to pay for the ramp's removal, the city can move forward with downtown renovations.

Yakima City Council must now make a decision on the other ramps as well as sidewalks and various improvements to the property. This will be done as a collaboration with developers and with public input.