Young Girl and Another Man Dead After Franklin County Vehicle Crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-- A 10-year-old girl and another man are dead after a motorcycle hit a car in Franklin County, just outside of Pasco Tuesday night.

Washington State Patrols say Allen Cockrum, 19, was on the motorcycle and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Taylor Flats and Selph Landing, hitting a car with a 10-year-old Nicole Woodbury and her father, Jeff Woodbury, 50, in it. Cockrum was thrown off his bike and landed in the back seat of the car, where Nicole Woodbury was sitting.

Washington State Patrols say both the girl and Cockrum died on impact, and Jeff Woodbury, who was driving, is recovering at Lourdes Hospital.

Authorities aren't sure why the motorcycle didn't stop. Sergeant Zach Elmore says, "A lot of our evidence, because the driver of the motorcycle is deceased, we have to take a lot of the information off the road itself. [We will be] Looking at scuff marks, looking at damage to the vehicles, trying to determine speed, seeing if there's any other causation besides running the stop sign." Authories are still investigating the details of this fatal accident.

