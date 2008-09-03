Fatal Accidents in WA and OR Over Labor Day Weekend

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- The final number of fatal accidents over Labor Day weekend are in.

Washington State Patrol says there were four fatal accidents in Washington. Three of those were on the west side, and one in Spokane County. Oregon State Police say there were eight fatal accidents, which resulted in ten people dying.

All of the deaths in Oregon were from single vehicle accidents, such as roll-overs or driving into a telephone pole. Oregon State Police are surprised by how many accidents there were. Lt. Gregg Hastings says, "Tragically, we had such a high number, which was very surprising. We thought that we were going to see similar lower numbers that we saw over Memorial and Fourth of July holiday weekends."

Both Oregon State Police and Washington State Patrol had extra officers and troopers on all weekend.