Benton County Firefighters Said Blocked Addresses Cause Slower Response Times

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Can you read the numbers on the front of your house? If you can't see them then emergency responders probably can't either.

Benton County Firefighers with District Four said it is a big problem when they can't read the numbers and that's why they have a sign posted outside of the fire department on Bombing Range Road in West Richland. It reads How Visible Is Your Address.

When firefighters or police can't find your house it slows down the response time. They say many times tress or bushes are blocking the view of the numbers.

Firefighters encourage people to check the outside of their homes to make sure the numbers are visible and big enough to read.

They also want people to make sure the colors of the numbers contrast with the color of the house.