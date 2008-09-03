Yakima Police Department Releases 2007 Crime Report

YAKIMA, Wash. -- According to the Yakima Police Department's 2007 crime report, criminal activity dropped 17 percent.

Police say there was a decline in property crime and car thefts, among other areas.

Yakima Mayor Dave Edler reviewed the report and had mixed feelings. He was 'disturbed' by the domestic violence and rape statistics. Edler credited the department's gang enforcement unit for their approach to fighting crime.

"It's a proactive unit", says Edler. "I would say much of what we're recognizing is the work of a new emphasis on being proactive".

In 2006, the department's annual report showed a 6 percent decrease in crime.