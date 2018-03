KENNEWICK, Wash. - Wednesday the public got its first look at a West Richland teenager charged with first degree murder.

16 year old Donald Schalchlin is accused of helping kill his mother and sister last December. If convicted, he faces a maximum of life in prison.

Wednesday, the court postponed a hearing for him until September 17th. His attorneys are waiting for prosecutors to give them video of authorities using a taser during the arrests.