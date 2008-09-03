Thinking Green Can Give You Extra Cash

Yakima, Wa.- Pacific steel is building a warehouse and recycling center off Terrace Heights Drive. The manager says he hopes more people in Yakima will start thinking green.

"There's not enough access for the public, it needs to be easy," said Tim Orth, the Yakima manager of Pacific Steel and Recycling.

Which is why their recycle center will have a drive thru.

"They don't want to spend a lot of time," said Orth.

With gas and high costs of living, money is a concern too but Pacific Steel has an incentive.

"We will buy whatever they bring in to us," said Orth.

The center will be accepting newspaper, aluminum, copper, steel and cardboard and you'll get paid for every recycled good you drop off. The rates will vary according to the goods market price.

"It's convenient if it's not too far away....if they're going to get more than the gas their spending," said Cleo Lummes, a resident that recycles at least twice a month.

The warehouses will provide eight new jobs and will help the growing local economy.

"People get paid for it and that money gets spent here in the area," said Orth.

And even though recyclers will now get paid for their good deeds, many say the environment is incentive enough.

"We should leave our kids and grand kids better off then we are," said Lummes.

Pacific steel will be adding a counter so cars can easily pull up. The manager says they will be opening in the next two months.