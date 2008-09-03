West Nile Virus Spreads to More Animals in Washington

YAKIMA, Wash-- Four birds have been found dead, all testing positive for West Nile virus.

Mosquitos carrying the virus, live and breed in stagnant water. 22 mosquito pools have tested positive in Yakima, Benton and Grant County, as well as 12 horses.

Mosquito detection efforts by the Department of Health increased this year, causing West Nile numbers to be higher this season. It's important the Department of Health continues testing. They ask that the public report dead birds---crows, jays, magpies, and ravens.

"It's just another indicator that it's pretty pervasive in the county. It runs from one end to another and everything in between. We've had positives in the mid valley, we've had positives in the upper valley," said Gordon Kelly, Washington Department of Health.



The department of health traps mosquitos to test for West Nile. Transmission to humans can only be done by mosquito bites and since there's no specific treatment for the virus, prevention is key.

Using mosquito repellent and removing standing water from your property are some steps to prevent mosquito bites.