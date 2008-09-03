Health Department Reports That West Nile Virus Active In Benton County

BENTON COUNY, Wash. - Four birds test positive for West Nile Virus in Washington and one was found in the Prosser area.

Leaders with the Washington State Health Department reported that these are the first birds to test positive in our state.

Mosquitos carry the west Nile virus. They live and breed in stagnant water. Mosquitoes become infected by feeding on an infected bird and can pass it to humans or other animals.

Along with the birds .. 12 horses have also tested positive this year in Washington.

Health leaders ask that you report dead birds like crows, jays, magpies, and ravens.

Three other positive cases were found in Yakima County.

Department of Health Official Gordon Kelly said, "It's just another indicator that is pretty pervasive in the county. It runs from one end to another and everything in between. We've had positives in the Mid-Valley, we've had positives in the Upper-Valley."

Transmission to humans is done through mosquito bites. Using mosquito repellent and removing standing water from your property are key steps to prevent mosquito bites.

For more information go to the official Department of Health website at www.doh.wa.gov/WNV.