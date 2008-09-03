Benton County Assessor's Office Moves To Old Beat Cafe At Justice Center

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- The Assessor's office will be moving to the old Beat Cafe, at the Benton County Justice Center in Kennewick.

That decision was made last week by Benton County Commissioners. Since the beginning of the year, they've been trying to find a new place for the Assessor's office, since the old one had some mold problems.

The Benton County Assessor Barbara Wagner has already looked through the interior layout of the place. Commissioner Claude Oliver says he's glad they've been able to compromise.

"She's a happy camper and rightfully so, so our board is happy to provide it, this public space for her services, and we're putting this together, win win, so the public is better served at the bottom line," said Claude Oliver, Benton County Commissioner.

Commissioner Oliver says in the next few weeks they'll be putting in Internet connections and other cabling. The new office will hold 15 employees, and it's scheduled to open for business on September 22nd.