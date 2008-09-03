Friends and Family Cope With Death of Two People After Motorcycle Crash

A fatal crash just three miles North of Pasco takes two young lives.

State patrol says 19-year-old Allen Cockrum died after running a stop sign on his motorcycle, at the corner of taylor flats and selph landing.

Cockrum hit a 1986 Jaguar at the intersection. In it were 50-year-old Jeff Woodbury and his 10-year-old daughter Nicole. The young girl died at the scene.

"I have not heard what his speeds were, what type of eye protection he was wearing, if he was going into the sun, there's a lot of things to learn about on a motorcycle," said Trooper Bryan Ball, with the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers say Cockrum was riding a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle without an endorsement. A bike that can reach high speeds in a short time.

"Most motorcycles will hit 100 without any problem very quickly," said Ball.

While troopers investigate the crash those who knew the victims try to cope with the loss.

Nicole Woodbury was a 5th grader at Ruth Livingston Elementary in Pasco, and was well known by many at the school.

"She went to school there from kindergarten to 5th grade, so a lot of the teachers knew her and a lot of students knew her," said Courtney Stenson, with the Pasco School District.

The school has staff on site to help with counseling. They've set up a safe room for both students and adults.

"And there they can talk about what they're feeling and draw pictures, write letters, make posters, anything that will help them through the process," said Stenson.