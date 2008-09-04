Washington State Leaders Create New Website To Help and Protect Consumers

WASHINGTON - Washington State lawmakers have created a new website that helps organize all the resources that are available to people of the state.

It's called Access Washington. The website has all different kinds of categories to help consumers.

State leaders want this site to help people make more informed decisions about insurance, child care, financial matters, health care, home care, licensing and all kinds of other areas.

Officials with the Department of Information Services helped make this site possible. Representative Marko Liias of Mukiltea is the bill's sponsor.

He said, "This is a thousand times better than what existed before. It's just one stop, a consumer can go there and it's organized by subject area... It's just clear and understandable."

The site is an effort to create a place for consumers to go to get safe and reliable information.

It just opened to the public September 1st.

access.wa.gov/consumer/index.aspx