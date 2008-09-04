Safety Advice to Transporting your Family Dog

RICHLAND, Wash.--All animal lovers hate to see x-rays showing fractures of their dogs leg.

Broken bones, torn tendons and muscles are all too common injuries for dogs riding around in the back of a pick-up truck.

Veterinary staff at Meadow Hills Veterinary Center in Richland, say a truck bed can be unstable, making it easy for a dog to fall out.

Even with a leash, the dog can still be in a bad situation, according to one veterinarian.

"It does protect them from flying out and landing on the road," says Dr. Susan Thorson. Though unfortunately, occasionally, we'll get where part of it will hold onto the dog and part of it release. And they are dragged."

Here's a good setup recommended by veterinarians.

Get a crate and properly secure it in the bed of the truck with strong rubber bands attached to each side.

Animal experts say the investment is minimal.

It costs around $100 dollars for a crate that prevents your dog from sliding around or getting thrown from the truck.

One legal note: state law says people can face misdemeanor charges if they transport an animal in a way that puts the animal or the public at risk.