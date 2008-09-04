Borton and Sons Fruit Fined for E.P.A. Violations

YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Borton and Sons Fruit Company has been fined almost $17,000 by the Environmental Protection Agency for violations pertaining to their ammonia-based refrigeration unit.

In addition to the fine for violating the Clean Air Act, Borton plans to spend more than $50,000 to bring their facility up to code. The EPA says the facility, built in 1991, is at risk of releasing anhydrous ammonia from its pipes.

The EPA review also found the company did not have an ammonia prevention program to protect the public and environment. A program is required for any company using more than 10,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia.