Yakima Community Contributes on Day of Caring

YAKIMA--Thursday, September 4 is the Day of Caring! The United Way kicks off its seasonal campaign by working all over town to help improve the community. The day began with breakfast and a tricycle race for kids, and then it was off to work. It might be hard labor under a hot sun, but nothing could bring some volunteers down.

"I think it feels great to get involved and give back," Julie Bremerman, volunteering at Triumph Treatment Center.



"[It's about] giving from your heart," Caroline Sundquist, volunteering at Alllied Arts of Yakima. "You do it not necessarily for the recognition, but for the outpouring of love that you get."

That is what the Day of Caring is all about. Today kicks off the United Way's fundraising season that lasts until the winter holidays. This year they hope to raise 2.5 million dollars for 37 local charities. They are grateful for every donation, no matter how small.

"United Way's about getting a little bit of money out of a lot of people. A lot of these people know what it's like to be down and out."

Some volunteers just want to return the favor.

"I work for a non-profit organization," Bremerman said. "It's great to help out another non-profit organization."

"Community gives so much to us and this is one way that we can give back to them in a positive way," Sundquist said. When you volunteer, you get more back than you give."

And most important, Yakima's a nicer place at the end of this Day of Caring.

"We were able to make another building in Yakima look better," Bremerman said.

Whether cleaning or painting, all these volunteers care about today is the community.