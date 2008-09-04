Granger Travel Plaza Holds Grand Opening

GRANGER--Granger's four million dollar travel plaza held its grand opening today. The plaza gives truckers a place to fill up and clean up. There are shower stalls and a lounge along with standard gas station amenities. Why is the plaza is in Granger? Mayor Ramona Franseca says it's because the town is on to something big.

"Granger is a diamond in the rough," Franseca said. "All it needs is a little bit of polishing and it'll be the diamond in the middle of Yakima County."



The travel plaza currently has nine employees and hopes to bump that number up to 25 in the next two years.

