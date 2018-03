UPPER VALLEY, YAKIMA -- A power outage hits the Upper Yakima Valley Thursday afternoon. The outage is affectin Tieton, Selah, Naches, and Tampico areas.

Upper Valley Dispatch says possibly 24,000 people are with out power. It happened shortly after 4pm. Pacific Power estimates electricity to be restored in two or three hours. Pacific Power is unsure what caused the outage.

Officials are asking people to reserve 9-1-1 Calls for emergencies only.