Hispanic Heritage Celebration At WSU Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash.-- WSU Tri-Cities kicked off their celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Students and staff at the school have put together a series of six different events to honor Hispanic culture.

On Thursday students got to hear from the new Director of Student Affairs, Jaime Contreras. Events will include lectures, dance performances, and a film.

"The desire to educate ourselves, the educator here on campus, the staff members to better educate the Latino community, the youthful and the adult community, is there," said Jaime Contreras, Director of Student Affairs.

Contreras says right now, close to 9% of students on campus are Hispanic, and they hope to increase those numbers.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is usually celebrated from September 15th to October 15th. Everyone in the community is welcomed to attend the events.