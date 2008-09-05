Authorities Search For Person Of Interest in Homicide Investigation in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities want your help finding 27-year-old Joshua Wayne Cubbage.

He has an unrelated warrant and is a person of interest in a homicide investigation involving 62-year-old Vernon Lloyd McCullough.

McCullough was found dead at his home on the 32-hundred block of Highland Road between Rainier and Deer Island in Columbia County.

Authorities report that McCullough died from homicidal violence.

Oregon State Police have teamed up with the Columbia County Major Crimes Teams.

They say Cubbage should be considered armed and dangerous. He's six feet tall, 150 pounds, has brown hair, blue eyes and has tattoos on both arms.

He was last seen in the Rainier area on September 2nd. He may be hitchhiking, possibly out of state.