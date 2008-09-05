Yakima Diocese Strives To Educate About Initiative 1000

YAKIMA, Wash-- The Yakima Diocese is planning workshops to spread the word about their position on Initiative 1000.

Those for the bill call it "death with dignity" while those opposed call it "assisted suicide." The Washington State Catholic conference, which consists of the Archdiocese of Seattle and the Yakima and Spokane Diocese clearly opposes this initiative.

If Initiative 1000 passed it would allow doctors to prescribe a lethal dose of medicine. The patient would then end their life by taking the drug himself.

"We feel that changes the fundamental relationship between doctor and patient. Doctors take and oath to preserve life. Protect life," said Father Robert Siler.



Trying to raise awareness about the issue the diocese is planning several educational seminars. These will teach Catholics, the diocese stance on assisted suicide. The people will then take the information back to their individual parishes. An educational DVD has also been distributed to local Catholic churches.