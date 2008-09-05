Suspect on the Lose After Robbing Cruisin Bill's

YAKIMA, Wash-- Yakima police are still searching for a man accused of robbing Cruisin Bill's Thursday night around 8:30.

Police say he went into the convenience store on Yakima Avenue with his hand in his pocket and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect is a white male, 5'6'' to 5'7'' weighing around 140 pounds. Possibly in his mid-20's. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt. He took off on foot in a southeasterly direction from the store.

Police have video surveillance of the suspect and are combing the surrounding neighborhoods. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Yakima Police Department at, 575-6200.