Gym Memberships Spike During September

YAKIMA, Wash- Several factors contribute to the rise in gym memberships, one being the weather.

The manager of Yakima Athletic Club said that as the days get shorter and colder people gravitate to the gym. She said in September there'll be a 30-40% increase in gym memberships and October usually sees a 10-20% jump.

People getting back into the swing of the school year also tend to head back to the gym.

"People are coming back from their vacation. Vacations hopefully. And get their kids back into school and they wanna get back into their routines. Or we hope start a new routine," said Carrie Sattler, general manager of Yakima Athletic Club.



The most popular class at Yakima Athletic is the "body pump" class. A workout using weights to the beat of music.

