EMTs Taking Training Courses Online

RICHLAND, Wash.--It costs $50.00 dollars for each EMT to take part in this online education program which is very interactive and user friendly.

"There are many causes including blood loss, cardiac failure," says a recorded narrator.

The recorded narration allows firefighter-EMTs to better retain the information.

EMSonline.net also provides video scenarios so EMTs can see exactly how to treat a particular injury.

Each EMT takes six classes online each year.

They then must complete exams with a minimum passing score of 70%.

Prior to 2006, this training program was reduced to one big binder, filled with outdated information.

"There's always something new," says Richland Fire Department Medical Officer, Terry Thrall. This program provides that opportunity. It's not stagnant. It's not stagnant like a book is. A book is outdated before it comes out. This is not. This is renewed every single year. It's new all the time. It's fresh."

Thrall says 90% of Washington State EMTs are using the online refresher program.

An EMTs certification is good for three years.

If he/she stays enrolled and successfully passes the required online courses, they will have their certification renewed.