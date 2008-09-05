Chop Shop Demonstration, Free VIN Etching at Yakima Police Department

YAKIMA, Wash. -- According to a study recently released by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, Yakima is ninth in the nation in car thefts per capita.

To show people what happens to many vehicles after their stolen, Allstate insurance held a demonstration Friday morning at the Yakima Police Department of what takes place in a chop shop. A team of three guys, using only basic hand tools, took a truck apart in just under 11 minutes.

A representative from Allstate said vehicles can be worth three or four times more if they are chopped and the parts are sold off separately.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Allstate will be offering free VIN sketching. You vehicle's VIN number appears in several places, but almost never on the windshield or windows.

Allstate representatives say, by etching it on the windows, experienced car thieves are less likely to take your vehicle because they can no longer sell them. Windshields are one of the most profitable parts for car thieves.