Students learn to care for kids at Tri-tech Skills Center

PASCO, Wash- Some high school students are getting the chance to care for and teach young children with the help from the kenenwick school district at Tri-tech Skills Center.

Students that are interested in future carreers in childhood education and caregiving can get hands on experience...and earn college credits a the same time...



"I'm hoping that it puts me on the right track to become a kindergarten or a preschool teacher...it gives you a lot of opportunity to get some practice." says Lexi Turner. student at Tri-tech Skills Center.

All students have to go through a background check since they're working with children and they also must get a food handlers permit. Both are applied for during the class.

Only high school junior's and seniors are able to take classes at tri-tech and college credits are easily transferred to Columbia basin college.

Parents who want to enroll their children for preschool can contact Tri-tech Skills Center. at 5929 W. Metaline, Kennewick. Children must be at least 3 years of age and must be toilet trained.

