Counterfeit Bills in Kennewick. Five Cases in the Last Two Weeks

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Kennewick police are asking anyone who works with cash to double check for fake dollars, because five different places in Kennewick have been affected so far.

Some of them include Taco Bell and McDonalds, and also the Department of Licensing.

"The bill themselves are of really poor quality, so they're very easy to detect where as in other cases usually the bank is finding them," said Officer Stan Howard, with the Kennewick Police Department.

Kennewick Police say they still haven't arrested anyone for using the fake money. They're asking clerks to write down a description of anyone who they think is suspicious and may be counterfeiting bills.