Kennewick General Hospital Team Heads to Seattle For Cancer Walk

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- A team from Kennewick General Hospital is getting ready to walk for breast cancer.

Twelve women will be heading to Seattle for this year's 3-Day walk next weekend. Each day they'll have to put in 20 miles.

They'll start at Bellevue Community College and end at The Seattle Center. They'll be camping out in tents, which they'll also decorate this year.

The team has been very successful so far at raising money for the cause.

"The hospital of course has helped a little bit, and our volunteers have helped us a lot with the bake sales, the bake sales have been very successful, we're getting ready to put our team together for next year, and we'll be starting our bake sales even earlier," said Theresa Long, Director of Marketing for KGH.

The KGH team has raised close to $27,000 so far. 90% of the money goes to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.