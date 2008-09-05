Employment Services Funding Down Again

YAKIMA--Washington's employment services department cut South Central Washington's job search funding by $450,000. They have to adjust just like over the past few years, when the budgets for Yakima, Klickitat, Kittitas and Skamania counties dropped from about eight million dollars to four million dollars.



This money comes from the federal budget but is split between counties by the state. The South Central Work Force Council uses the money to help students graduate and find a long-term career path. They also help people acquire skills and training needed to find jobs. The council will not have to lay anyone off, but they will have to cut back services and try to do more with less.

"Our priority is to make sure we maximize these dollars for the local community," Council Director Patrick Baldoz said.



Those four counties get 44 percent less funding than just a few years ago. The Council's director blames the recent cuts on difficulties within the federal budget. With the economy struggling and unemployment on the rise, he thinks increased funding could help a lot of people struggling to find work.