Armed Robbery Suspect Still on the Loose

YAKIMA, Wash-- The man entered Cruisin' Bill's convenience store with his hand in his pocket and demanded money from the till.

He then took-off on foot in a southeasterly direction away from the store. Officers arrived responding to a hold-up alarm and questioned the frightened clerk. She handed the robber money from the till because she thought he was armed.

A K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene and combed the surrounding neighborhoods. Cruisin' Bill's also has video surveillance.

"Yakima's a very small place and provided that there's video usually a person will come forward and recognize the suspect. Not a very wise move to commit a robbery, particularly with the convenience stores we have in town are good about providing footage of the incident," said Sgt. Joe Salinas, Yakima Police Department.



The suspect is a white male, 5'6'' to 5'7'' weighing around 140 pounds. Believed to be in his mid-20's the man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. If you have any information about last nights robbery call YPD at 575-6200.