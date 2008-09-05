One Dead After a Two Vehicle Accident in Richland on Columbia Point Drive

RICHLAND, Wash. - A two vehicle accident in Richland leaves one man dead Friday evening. The accident happened around 4:45pm at the on-ramp of SR-240 Eastbound from George Washington Way.

The victim was driving a pick-up truck and collided with a conveyor truck weighing 33,000lbs. According to Washington State Patrol, the pick-up truck was pulling onto George Washington Way, overcorrected when he hit the right hand curb, and then drove across eight lanes of traffic where he collided with the conveyor truck head on. Both vehicles then caught on fire.

Witness Phil Morton says, "The oncoming commercial truck, the driver, there was no way he could avoid the collision. He did everything he could. He swerved. He braked, but there was nothing he could do."

Tri-Cities Animal Control was also called in to remove two dead dogs found in the victim's vehicle.

The driver of the conveyor truck, Timothy Anderson, was upset, but added how grateful he was for the pick-up hitting his semi and not another car.

It has not yet been determined if an autopsy will be done.