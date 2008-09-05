High Risk Sex Offender Moves Close to Day Care

Yakima, Wa.- Craig Marx is a level three sex offender who just moved to the 400 block of North First Street in downtown Yakima, only two blocks from a child-care center.

"It's kind of scary because we already have enough crazy people," said Shalonda Mitchell, an employee of A Child's Place.

There's also an alcohol abuse center across the street. Staff feels they now have more to worry about.

"We have to be a little more on guard and notice who's around here," said Mitchell.

The center has two preschool classes and the children usually play outside three times a day. Teachers say there are always people walking around the neighborhood and even though they'll be more skeptical, there's not much anyone can do.

"You can't really judge a person and say oh, he's a sex offender," said Mitchell.

But teachers say this doesn't mean they won't take actions.

"If we do ever have anyone watching we'll take them inside," said Mitchell.

The Sheriff's Department has a list of registered sex offenders in the area and they suggest you know where they are.

"Become aware of who lives around you and talk to your children about that," said Sheriff Ken Irwin.

Sex offenders are required to register.

"Sex offenders can live anywhere they want to, they're not restricted," said Sheriff Irwin.

That is, unless they are on probation. Sheriffs suggest being careful and trusting your intuition.

"If they get that gut feeling that something is wrong please call the Police Department or the Sheriffs Office," said Sheriff Irwin.