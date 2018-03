A suspect charged with kidnapping a woman in Pasco is now pending trial in Yakima. 29-year-old Marnicus Lockhard was arrested in Milwaukee last month by US Marshals.

Lockhard is wanted in connection with the disappearance of 19-year-old Tiairra Garcia. On Tuesday Lockhard pleaded innocent to charges of felon in possession of a firearm.

The US Attorney in Spokane says a trial date is not set.